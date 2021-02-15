Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Increases By 35.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 14th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 661.7 days.

MKGAF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 231. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $182.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.69.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

