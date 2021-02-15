Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Declines By 29.2%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 14th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NCTKF opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. Nabtesco has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

