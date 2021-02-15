Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Declines By 30.6%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MJWNF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,252. Naked Wines has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

