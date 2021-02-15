Short Interest in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Declines By 32.7%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the January 14th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. 13,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $328.67 million, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.85.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NCMI. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.