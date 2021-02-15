Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Declines By 29.8%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 14th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 384.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 907,288 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 659,279 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 55.6% during the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 268,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.74. 30,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,090. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.