Short Interest in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Drops By 26.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,490,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 52,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 26.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 106,907 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nikola by 4,391.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 860,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nikola by 362.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 633,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth about $7,296,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Nikola has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $93.99.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

