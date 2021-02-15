Short Interest in Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Increases By 50.0%

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NPPRF opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

