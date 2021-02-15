Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Expands By 48.2%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 14th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
NDCVF opened at $20.54 on Monday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.