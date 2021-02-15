Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Increases By 36.5%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.32. 7,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

