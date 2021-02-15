Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Declines By 29.8%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the January 14th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Optec International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,834,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,555,984. Optec International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

