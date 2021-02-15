Short Interest in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Rises By 37.4%

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 14th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFTW stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

