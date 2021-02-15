Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Expands By 45.9%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $35.29 on Monday. Pro Medicus has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

