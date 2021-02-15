Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Expands By 43.4%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

QUISF opened at $1.13 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

