Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Expands By 43.4%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
QUISF opened at $1.13 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
