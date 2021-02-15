Short Interest in Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Decreases By 32.8%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures stock remained flat at $$1.13 on Monday. 22,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,314. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Rego Payment Architectures has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families. The company's system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its web portal.

