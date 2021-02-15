Short Interest in Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Decreases By 32.8%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Rego Payment Architectures stock remained flat at $$1.13 on Monday. 22,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,314. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Rego Payment Architectures has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.60.
Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile
