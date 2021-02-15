Short Interest in Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Increases By 40.7%

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 14th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director John Patrick O’neill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of Rideshare Rental stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Rideshare Rental has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Rideshare Rental had a negative return on equity of 442.83% and a negative net margin of 80.05%.

About Rideshare Rental

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

