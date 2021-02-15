Short Interest in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Expands By 35.0%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 14th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:RMO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.75. 247,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,821. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $8,996,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.

