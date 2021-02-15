Short Interest in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Expands By 35.0%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 14th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:RMO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.75. 247,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,821. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
About Romeo Power
Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.