Short Interest in Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Drops By 30.8%

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGBI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 59,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Sangui Biotech International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
Sangui Biotech International Company Profile
