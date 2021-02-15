Short Interest in Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Drops By 30.8%

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGBI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 59,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Sangui Biotech International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Sangui Biotech International Company Profile

Sangui Biotech International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Sangui BioTech GmbH, develops hemoglobin-based artificial oxygen carriers for use as blood additives, blood volume substitutes, and variant products. The company's artificial oxygen carriers provide oxygen transport in humans in the event of acute and/or chronic lack of oxygen due to arterial occlusion, anemia, or blood loss, as well as chronic wounds.

