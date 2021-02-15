Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Decreases By 31.4%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Shares of SNYYF stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Monday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistic Equipment.

