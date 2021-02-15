Short Interest in Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Decreases By 31.8%

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 435,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCEXF remained flat at $$4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Saracen Mineral has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Saracen Mineral Company Profile

As of February 3, 2021, Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Northern Star Resources Limited.

