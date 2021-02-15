Short Interest in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Decreases By 30.3%

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 14th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

