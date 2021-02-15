Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Drops By 28.0%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 188,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.05 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $369.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

BSRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.