Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Drops By 32.1%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

