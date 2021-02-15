Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Declines By 29.9%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 14th total of 949,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $7.79 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $321.69 million, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

