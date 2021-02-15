Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Expands By 48.1%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the January 14th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 537.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $30.60 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67.

SEYMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

