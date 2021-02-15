Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Grows By 44.0%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLSSF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

