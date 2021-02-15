Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Grows By 47.7%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 14th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDGCF opened at $39.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $41.55.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.