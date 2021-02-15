Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Grows By 47.7%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 14th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDGCF opened at $39.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

