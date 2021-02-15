Short Interest in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Decreases By 32.7%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 414,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the January 14th total of 615,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. 81,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,783. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

