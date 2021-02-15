Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Expands By 40.0%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 2,953,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,784.3 days.

Shares of TOIPF stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

