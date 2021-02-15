Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Expands By 40.0%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 2,953,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,784.3 days.
Shares of TOIPF stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.02.
About Thai Oil Public
