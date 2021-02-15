Short Interest in Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Grows By 45.1%

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 14th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Thc Biomed Intl in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THCBF opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Thc Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

