Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Decreases By 29.7%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,399,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. 40,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

