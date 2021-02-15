Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expands By 40.4%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the January 14th total of 367,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

