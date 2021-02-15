Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Grows By 38.0%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,471,400 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 14th total of 1,066,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,714,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,762. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.
About TILT
