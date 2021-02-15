Short Interest in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Grows By 45.1%

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.28.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
