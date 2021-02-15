Short Interest in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Grows By 45.1%

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

Get Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 176,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.