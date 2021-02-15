Short Interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Grows By 48.9%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the January 14th total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of THCB stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.24. Tuscan has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $25.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THCB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Tuscan by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,912,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,167 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tuscan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tuscan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Tuscan by 812.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 841,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 749,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tuscan by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

