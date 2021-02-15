Short Interest in UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Decreases By 28.6%

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDHCF opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. UDG Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDHCF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

