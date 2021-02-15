Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Drops By 29.5%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the January 14th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $34.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

