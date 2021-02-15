Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Drops By 31.0%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,720,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPER opened at $0.04 on Monday. Viper Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

