Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Drops By 31.0%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,720,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VPER opened at $0.04 on Monday. Viper Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Viper Networks Company Profile
