Short Interest in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Drops By 31.9%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 14,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VIR opened at $69.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $3,113,426. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

