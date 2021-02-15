Short Interest in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Drops By 31.9%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 14,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of VIR opened at $69.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $3,113,426. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.