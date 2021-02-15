Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Decreases By 30.7%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 344,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.70% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

XBIO stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on XBIO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

