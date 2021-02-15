Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Increases By 50.0%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,687,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Xtreme Fighting Championships stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

