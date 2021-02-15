Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Increases By 50.0%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,687,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Xtreme Fighting Championships stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.96.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.