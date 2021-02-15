SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SHPING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $199,684.68 and approximately $119,847.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

