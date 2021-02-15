SIBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 84.4% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $42,064.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,306.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.60 or 0.03676194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00436651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $722.11 or 0.01464527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00504582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.62 or 0.00459623 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00330278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,981,068 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

