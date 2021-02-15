Siguler Guff Advisers LLC Makes New $10.15 Million Investment in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,523,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,000. Diamond S Shipping accounts for 2.7% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned about 3.77% of Diamond S Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

DSSI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. 6,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

