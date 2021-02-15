Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the January 14th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 76,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 585,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicom in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Silicom by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicom stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.91 million, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

