Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €143.95 ($169.35) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €101.58. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

