Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

Get Siltronic AG (WAF.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €143.95 ($169.35) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €101.58. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.