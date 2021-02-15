Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other Silverback Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Piazza purchased 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,081,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.