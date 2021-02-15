Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $142.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

