Simple Software Solutions One Day Trading Volume Tops $217.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $144,822.06 and approximately $217.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,638,239 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

