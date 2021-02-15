Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 46.1% in January

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 14th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SINGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Singapore Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY opened at $6.54 on Monday. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.