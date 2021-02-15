SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.61 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 61.9% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and $986,508.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.00 or 0.00965949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.29 or 0.05221286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018332 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00036881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

